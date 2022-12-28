Scandal in UNPSJB: denounce fake records in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Show the complainant Chubut Digital Written revocation of his request in October to obtain first place again in the competition for the appointment of Professor Chair of Introduction to Scientific Thought at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the National University of Patagonia “San Juan Bosco”

In principle, he explained, “An invitation to compete for the chair was opened and I trained there because I was an assistant assistant. The girl who stayed (now) has no experience in research, nor is she a demonstrator.”

Regarding the competition, he explained that the Department of the College of Political Science met on September 15 to evaluate the four projects that were submitted to cover an Introduction to Scientific Thought course. There are three left, because one did not meet the standard to be submitted to the education authorities.

“Lee is in first place with 9 votes to 1”L. said Chubut Digital. But, nevertheless, “they made a note to the girl who was asking third that she should have been second, and then the dean, who belonged to a political group, asked that she be evaluated again,” said the complainant.

And indeed, on October 14, the projects were re-evaluated “and I’m first again but this time unanimously.” At the end of the month, on October 27, this person to whom the complainant refers appeared. “He went with his people to return to the call to competition.”

“That’s when everything changed with Trout,” he said, “and I single this girl out first and she leaves me second.” He has now initiated legal proceedings against this person who is a municipal official who also holds the position of secretary in the UNPSJB.

