Say goodbye to “today”? Adamari López returned to her native Puerto Rico for this reason

Adamari Lopez She has become one of the most loved drivers by the public, especially by the Hispanics who accompany her every morning.

The actress also became one of the The most representative faces of Telemundo with the morning showToday”.

Now, the beautiful star has revealed it He will return to his native country, Puerto Rico, Why did you leave the program and here we tell you everything.

The Puerto Rican announced via the Instagram account of “Today“To go back to his country Broadcast a special version of the show.

So she declared as she danced and roared the beauty in a very elegant wine-colored dress: “My beautiful people, here I am dancing a little pumba and balena because I’m going to Puerto Rico. I’ll be at Paseo de la Princesa, at the sea window and at T-Mobile, I hope join me.”

“We’re going to Puerto Rico! Starting Monday Adamari Lopez He returns home with many surprisesSo much fullness, so much magic. We are going to Todaytext says.

Although not many details are known, it is expected that Telemundo Lots of news for this special section.

The driver has not ceased to surprise us since last year with the significant changes she has made in her life and health, and now she continues to triumph on television.

