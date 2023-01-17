SAS has a face-to-face pediatric appointment in two days

SAS will allocate more than 25 percent of the budget to primary care.

82 per cent of primary health care areas of the Andalusian Health Service have face-to-face appointments available at Less than two days for a pediatric consultationAccording to the latest available data as of January 11th. Globally, the average delay in reaching an in-person pediatric appointment is 1.89 days and 2.62 days for a telephone consultation.



For family medicine consultations, from January 11, 2023, The average delay is 3.48 days and 4.03 days for the telephone consultation. In nursing consultations, the average delay is 0.49 days for a face-to-face consultation and 0.47 days for a telephone consultation.



“The Andalusian Health Service therefore continues to improve accessibility to primary care centers and constantly reduces the average delay in reaching a consultation from the maximum delay peak of 5.87 days recorded on December 28, 2021,” he noted. .



Promotion of primary care in Andalusia



The budgets of the Ministry of Health and Consumption for 2023 show that Primary care is a priority goal For the Andalusian government, “the SAS points out. Specifically, more than 25 percent of the budget will be allocated to primary care, more than 3,500 million euros”, which will allow the development of a new strategy for Continuing to improve citizens’ access to primary care centers and services And they launch projects that expand the ability to solve health problems.”