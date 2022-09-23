Santiago Jimenez has announced that he will never play for America’s Mediotempo

Midtime Opening

Santiago Jimenezattacker Feyenoord And the Mexico national teamHe said You will never wear the colors of America. The Mexican, the current top scorer in the UEFA Europa League, intends to be loyal to him Blue Cross Machinewhere are you from.

The Chakito Jimenez He is currently experiencing a great moment in Netherlands EredivisieWhere he scored 5 goals with Feyenoord And he proved to be a player mark the difference, Almost immediately upon entering the field of play.

On the podcast from Too far from where YouTuber Werevertumorro . isJiménez talked about Hobby What does she have Boca Juniors: “They are colors from the cradle, because When I was born my father – Christian “Chaco” Jimenez – was playing in Boca; Then, because it is from Boca, Instill in me the love of the teamHe said he shares Santi Jimenez For Gabriel Montell.

“The truth is that I want (belonging to Boca Juniors), because Playing in the Bombonera must be brutalLater, Montell joked with Jimenez, saying: “Maybe later it might reach America, right?”Santi replied: “No no no, yes never.”

Legion Gunners will strive to be part of the final list of 26 players who – which Gerardo Martino Opposite World Cup Qatar 2022; In the position of the striker he is currently competing with Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin and Rogelio Funes Morey.