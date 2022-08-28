Salma Hayek: The actress’s daughter surprised her casual outfit

Salma Hayek She was photographed with her husband François-Henri Pianault and his daughter Valetina Paloma Upon arriving at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, a very exclusive venue in Santa Monica, California, attended by personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio, who would have gathered with them to enjoy a delicious dinner, according to he Grosby Group Agency.

What surprised the paparazzi is that Salma Hayek Like her husband, they were very elegant dressed in black, but The 14-year-old preferred to wear a casual outfit consisting of elegant blue jeans And a light blue satin blouse, she left her midriff bare. She also wore white tennis shoes, long earrings, and very natural makeup.

Internet

Henry Pianault Valentina’s father, is a conglomerate of luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Balenciaga, among others, so he might be surprised at how comfortable and wearable the young dresses are, which she says have her own style.

valentina pigeon She has a Mexican influence from her mother and a French influence from her father, in addition to living in the United States, which is why her clothing style is believed to be eclectic and modern.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Amanda Miguel will receive a Grammy Award for her career