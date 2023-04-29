Salinas Pliego offers auction products in Elektra stores

a company Ricardo Salinas PlegoAnd ElectraMany of their products are on sale Physical and online store In what they announced as the first Big night sale 2023.

For this reason, the businessman used his social networks to invite his followers to come to the stores Electrawhere they will be able to find products up to 50 percent offsuch as mobile phones, motorcycles, mattresses, monitors, etc.

What is the first night of the Electra Big Sale?

the night sale It will consist of four days, starting from this Friday 28th April And it will end Monday, May 1, 2023 Stores are even open 9:00 pm. to take advantage of discounts.

What discounts will there be?

products that may be for sale They range from urban and sport utility motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, mattresses, displays or electronic items.

Also, you can get a file Best prices on products and computer peripherals such as tablets, monitors, and software, desktopstorage, headphones, and more.”

the white line You will also get discounts, ranging from washers, dryers, laundry centers, kettles, refrigerators, etc.