Ryan Reynolds Touches Hearts by Introducing Fans to the Mascot Who Plays ‘Dogpool’

With his usual sense of humor, and an outpouring of affection that included kisses and caresses, the famous actor Ryan Reynolds took the floor in recent days at the Eventim Apollo in London to officially introduce Peggy during the promotion of the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The news of the pet being included in the new part of the “Deadpool” saga is not new, but the famous artist took the opportunity to express his interest in choosing the little animal to give life to “Dogpool” in the film he will participate in. It will be released on July 26.

“Guys, this is Peggy, also known as Mary Poppins, also known as Dogball. Take a good look at her,” the actor said, accompanied by Hugh Jackman, who also stars in the film. “She won Britain’s Ugliest Dog, but we won’t tell her because she’s number 10 in our hearts,” he continued, describing her as “really adorable” as part of his story, admitting “we love her so much.”

Peggy, who was dressed as a “Dogpool,” a cross between a pug and a Chinese crested, quickly stole hearts as she made her way down the red carpet at the event. Peggy was born in England and her beloved owner is Holly Middleton.

In previous interviews, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he insisted on including Peggy in the cast because of her special appearance, and because he saw her as a canine version of Wade Wilson, the antihero known as Deadpool.