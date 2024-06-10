The Kremlin spoke after the results of the European elections. Reuters/stringer/file photo

The Kremlin on Monday highlighted the progress of right-wing forces in the European Parliament elections, despite admitting that it “appears” that there will be a pro-European and pro-Ukrainian majority.

“We see the dynamic of the growing popularity of right-wing parties. This can be seen with the naked eye.”This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, at the daily press conference.

He stressed that the pro-European forces are currently maintaining their leadership, but over time “the right-wing parties will be on their heels.”

“Apparently, the majority will be Pro-European And Pro-Ukrainian. We see that. However, Peskov noted that the future composition of the European Parliament still needs to be analysed.

Regarding the victory of the French far right, which led to the dissolution of the French Parliament, the Kremlin spokesman said that it was an “internal matter” for that country.

Image of the European Parliament. Nicola Landemard/Zuma Press/Photo Contact



We do not want to interfere in their internal affairs. Despite the slander that sometimes spreads in Europe and the United States, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”

but, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that after the results of the European Parliament elections, the leaders of France and Germany should resign.

According to Medvedev, the victory of truth is due to A An “incompetent” politician. Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz in the field of economics and migration, as well as their support for the Ukrainian authorities.

Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and head of the United Russia political party (Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtokina/Pool via Reuters)

Large pro-European groups Popularity, social democracy and liberalismadding up to 402 of the 720 seats that make up the European Parliament, according to the latest update of provisional electoral data presented by the European Parliament on Monday, in which the rise of the far right was also confirmed.

In practice, the European elections redesign only one of the three societal institutions that intervene in the legislative process. The European Council (heads of state and government) and the Council of the European Union (member state ministers) remain stableBecause they do not renew their members except when elections are held at the national level.

Image of an election poster for the European elections at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. EFI/EPA/Ronald Wittek



This means, for example, that Emmanuel Macron and his ministers will continue to represent France in the Council even if Marine Le Pen wins the European elections in France.

A right-leaning parliament may have some influence on the imbalance in the vote on the confirmation of the European Commission president or the approval of his team of commissioners, but these will also by definition be politically “coloured” because they are sent by their governments.

Alberto Alemanno, an analyst and professor of European Union law at HEC Paris University, pointed to the emergence of unregistered parties or newcomers without a political family. “They can play a role in reshaping existing groups and shaping the new political cycle.”

The circulation “cake” has not yet been fully distributed after Sunday’s elections, with nearly a hundred MEPs who do not belong to any group or who are new to the European Chamber and have not yet joined one of the existing groups.

From today, you can seek to integrate into existing groups, or join them if new groups are formed. This will be the case for the Alternative for Germany party, which will provide 15 seats, or Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, which will obtain 10 seats.

A view of a polling station in Malaga, on June 9, 2024, in Malaga (Andalusia, Spain). Rocio Rose – Europe Press



With them and other relevant groups, it would be mathematically possible to unite the votes of popular voters, extreme conservatives, the far right and the undocumented who sympathize with their ideas, to achieve a majority as narrow as the one that was about to be overthrown. The Nature Restoration Act in the now-defunct Legislature.

(With information from EFE)