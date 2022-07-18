July 18, 2022

Russia destroys Harpoon missile depot ceded to Ukraine | News

Phyllis Ward July 18, 2022 2 min read

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia had destroyed the Harpoon anti-ship missile storage facility in Odessa, southern Ukraine.

He denounced that the long-range missiles of the Russian armed forces had hit an industrial company in Odessa that was storing Harpoon missiles that were transferred to Ukraine by the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

It added that a launcher and a cargo wagon of the HIMARS Multiple Launch Missile System were destroyed in the attack.



Another attack by Russia from the air, according to the Ministry of Defense, killed 200 people at the base of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Chugov, Kharkov region.

Russian forces have intercepted eight missiles fired by the HIMARS and Uragán missile launch systems in Ukraine over the last day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.



“Near Izyum, in the Kharkov region, Tavria, in the Zaporizhia and Alchevsk region, in the Lugansk People’s Republic (intercepted) eight shells of the Uragan and HIMARS multiple launcher systems,” said the military spokesman.

In Zaporizhia, Russian troops hit the position of a mechanized infantry battalion, causing “up to 65 casualties” of Ukrainian troops and leaving 10 pieces of equipment destroyed.

