October 18, 2022

Russia destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power plants in a few days

The Kremlin states that no decision has been taken on ending the partial mobilization, since at least 40 Russian regions meet the established quotas.

Young men walk past a billboard promoting military contract service with a picture of a military man and the slogan “Serving Russia is a Real Job” in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on September 29. (Photo: Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

The Kremlin said it had not set a deadline for President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization order, even though as many as 40 regions had met their military conscription quota as of Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry determines the quota that must be filled for each region, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

However, meeting the quota in these areas does not mean the end of mobilization. It can only end with a presidential decree.

“There was no such decision on the end of the mobilization,” Peskov said in response to a question about this, adding that there was “no doubt” that the planned figure of 300,000 soldiers had been exceeded “according to the current decree.”

On Monday, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the implementation of the planned quota in the Russian capital.

But the Russian human rights organization Agora said that Sobyanin’s statement does not mean the end of the partial mobilization.

“As long as the official who announced it does not complete the partial mobilization, its legality will remain. That is, we have to wait for the presidential decree,” Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chekhov said via Telegram.

Putin defended the partial mobilization of Russians that began in September, telling reporters on Friday that it was expected to end in two weeks. He added that about 222,000 of the 300,000 Russians planned have been recruited so far.

