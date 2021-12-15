Ruling Turns Users of Big Crypto Platforms Coinbase and CoinMarketCap Into ‘Billionaires’ for a Short Time

The two companies later reported that the issue had been resolved and that business was not affected, without providing any explanation for what had happened.

Cryptocurrency prices listed on Coinbase Global Inc. and the popular data provider CoinMarketCap.com It was changed briefly this Tuesday, with several tokens showing astronomical increases, leading some users to believe they had become billionaires, while others wondered what happened.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, later reported that the ruling had been resolved and trading was not affected, without giving any explanation for what happened. “We have solved the display problem Assets no longer appear bloated in Coinbase Wallet. Operations are proceeding normally and we thank you for your patience ”, chirp.

“We have not yet found any evidence to suggest that today’s failure was caused by a third party,” CoinMarketCap.com, which is owned by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said in a statement, with many internet users speculating that the site was hacked. reach Bloomberg.

¿How did it feel to be a billionaire for a few hours? “, joking Data provider on your Twitter account.

For their part, some platform users shared screenshots on social media showing huge profits and their suddenly increasing balances on the Internet, joking that they almost had a “heart attack” when they saw the abnormal prices.

while the others Social media is flooded with memesThey make fun of the traders who were desperately trying to make their phantom profits.

However, not everyone thought the mistake was funny. “If this still happens, people will go somewhere else to get the datanoted Aaron Brown, a crypto investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion.

“Everyone bears these outages, to the point where they are all using the same data source, so when there is a problem and prices are really off, it can lead to Herd behavior to drive investment decisionsRosario Ingargiola, founder of Bosonic, a digital currency clearing and settlement platform, said.