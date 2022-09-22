Rugby Cup final between Enerside Sciences and El Salvador, almost ready

the end of LXXXIX Edition of the King of Rugby Cuppostponed last season, is already experiencing the last days before its dispute in Charterhouse Stadium. The Energy Science He will try to come to terms with the official title in his fiftieth anniversary year and will face Silver Storm El Salvador from Valladolid.

Both teams arrive at the meeting with Templates very different from those in the previous coursewhen the people of Valladolid refused to play the final, arguing that it was off the calendar after being disqualified Lexus Alcobendas by the Spanish Rugby Federation. But the match date has already arrived, and the official presentation took place this Thursday in the stadium, at the Estadio de la Cartuja.









There was the Secretary General of Sports in the Andalusian Military Council, Jose Maria Arrabalwho expressed his satisfaction that the stadium in Seville hosts “a new sporting event of the highest level, a facility that has recovered in a very short time and has become a national and international standard, and this helps make Andalusia the venue for major competitions”.

Arrabal thanks Spanish Rugby Federation His confidence “in our Department for selecting this wonderful facility to host the Copa del Rey Final, one of more than 40 sporting events held here last year.” Arabal also took advantage of the occasion to congratulate Enerside Sciences “on its 50th anniversary as a club, a historic sport in our community.”

The Secretary-General of Sports concluded his speech, stressing his confidence in the organizational and sporting success of the event, as we have already shown by celebrating the event. HSBC World Rugby Seven Series In this annex and in Malaga at the beginning of the year.

Celebration of the event has been reached after Agreement between the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER) and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Andalusian Military Councilwhich also serves to commemorate 50th Anniversary of the founding of the Rugby Science ClubContest organizer. In addition to this year, through this agreement, the Copa del Rey de Rugby will play its final at La Cartuja Stadium. two more copies.

In this way, the sports facility in Seville once again hosts a high-profile oval sporting event, having been the stage for the HSBC World Rugby Seven series earlier this year, which visited Spain for the first time in history, thanks also to the Military Council of Andalusia.

The event was also attended by the Vice President of the Spanish Rugby Federation , Elena Vallejo; General Manager of Sports Facilities and Events, Elizabeth Sanchez; Regional Delegate for Tourism, Culture and Sports of Seville, Minerva Salas; President of the Rugby Science Club, Alejandro Diaz Trichoillo; A broad representation of players from the Sevillian rugby club.