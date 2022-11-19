Rudner Figueroa and the “Best Award” he received in the middle of his departure from Telemundo

presenter Rodner Figueroa It is no longer part of Telemundo’s payroll The same thing would have happened last Thursday with some of the producers of “Al Rojo Vivo”. However, they will not be the only ones to leave the channel, due to other expulsions of prominent personalities who occupied part of the content network.

There is no doubt that the Venezuelan still has a valuable memory of someone who was with him to the best of his ability. So, for Figueroa, it was imperative not to share all of the truth of it His work won an Emmy Award And his mother was presented with the award for it.

The last picture was the best for being the first Emmy Award winner for Best Television Presenter in Hispanic Media in the United States. This was my best award!He wrote in a post he posted on one of his networks.

Rudner Figueroa says goodbye to Telemundo

“Yesterday was my last day at telemundo and I am taking with me a world of beautiful memories.!!! On my Facebook page you will find my statements about what happened!!! Leave the link or link in my story!!! I invite you to go see him to hear my version !!! Thanks!!! #Rodnerfigueroa #Telemundo #Telemundo ”, were the farewell words that accompanied the post.

In contrast, the comments on the post made on Instagram did not wait and many took a few seconds to wish him good things on the new track that he will have to do away from the Telemundo screens.

“I love and respect you so much, Rod!!” “,” Dear @rodnerfigueroa, The world is vast and you have many more things in store for you. Success in all of the following “,”We love you very much, you will always carry out new and exciting undertakings, full of success “,” Ready for new exciting adventures“,” I adore you, success with you wherever you go “,” Better things are to come!!! Expressions registered in the mail.

