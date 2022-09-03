Romeo Santos arrives discreetly in the country via La Romana Airport

Bactero Romeo Santos secretly arrived in the Dominican Republic on Friday afternoon via La Romana International Airport.

Translator of the book “His Footprints” He arrived on Creole land in his private planeHe was soon traded through strict controls accompanied by his lieutenants and courted by his security men.

Romeo’s presence in the country coincides with his concert tonight at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater, Spanish singer Rosaliawith whom he performs a duet on one of the songs from his recently released album “Formula Vol. 3”.

bachata king” Arrived from Miami, USA. As he was moving through the airport, he was seen smiling and his presence caught the attention of some of the people who were in the lounge, which has a celebrity-only area.

a new album

The artist is going through an amazing stage in his career, because only a few days ago he released his fifth studio album in which he flirts with other musical genres such as Salsa, reggaeton and meringue.

Indeed, for the first time in collaboration together, Romeo managed to bring together the legendary merengue players in the song “15,000 Nights”. Robbie Perez, Fernando Villalona, ​​Tonio Rosario and Ramon Orlando.

But he also joined his voices on other singles with artists like Justin Timberlake and Those From the Yard, Conscious Pencil and Chris Lebrón, among others.