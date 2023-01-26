Roberto Chali was taken to the intensive care unit and relatives asked for prayers for the former university student

Former player’s relatives and idol academicAnd Roberto ShaliAnd they reported on social networks that the “master” was transferred to the intensive care unit due to health complications at the age of 76.

As is known, Roberto Chali underwent surgery after being in poor health. the the previous university He was taken to the hospital, but his situation became complicated and now he has just been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We ask all the fans to pray for our father, today he is transferred to the UCI, we ask God to help him recover and he can go home with us. We ask for your support to organize healthy masses and many prayers”About Roberto Shali’s Relatives.

Universitario fans have spoken out on social networks in the face of this difficult moment for their dignified idol. They hope that their health will improve as soon as possible and that they will receive good news for the joy of themselves and their families.

The libero was able to find out that from the Sports University they had contacted Roberto Challi to provide him with the following: an EPS account with 100 percent coverage, a box office donation for a match for the generous women’s team, a large dollar payment and managing deductions in the payments Challi had made on his last run.

“Many claws, teacher. The university and all his fans wish Don Roberto Shali a speedy recovery. Have the encouragement of the whole cream family, Don Roberto!”University Sports Books.

