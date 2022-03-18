March 18, 2022

Rio Grande emergency management personnel have rescued a group of five tourists who went missing in El Yunque

Phyllis Ward March 18, 2022 2 min read

rescue personnel from Municipal Emergency Management Office (Ohm) from Rio Grande Today, Thursday, she rescued five tourists who called the 9-1-1 emergency system to report they were lost while on a picnic through Pico del Toro in the anvilin the state of Rio Grande.

Angel Vasquezsearch and rescue coordinator Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Management (Namid) pointed to new day That the 9-1-1 operators received a call from a native of the United States to report that they got lost after walking for a long time and could not find their way.

“On the 9-1-1 phone call, received at 5:25 p.m., they indicated that they were in the El Yunque area of ​​the Rio Grande. They are five adults from the United States who could not find their way out of the place. So immediately Raul Fuentesdirector of the Omme de Río Grande, activated his crew and arrived at the scene with seven rescuers and dispatched emergency medical units,” said Vasquez.

Rescuers found the people, and now that we’re talking, the Fajardo area coordinator tells me they should be out on the street with them in about 20 minutes. The instructions given to the caller were to stay at the point where the call originated to make it easier to find. They were afraid because they did not know the area, they walked a lot and could not find their way. They did well at El YunqueVazquez has been added.

At the moment, it is not known which country or countries the five rescued people belonged to.

