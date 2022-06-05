Ricardo Pelaez wants to give Chivas another bombshell and is already negotiating for a top player in the MX League.

The Guadalajara board will not be satisfied with the team they already assume and will try to add another element that strengthens the Rojiblanca attack.

At Chivas, they were still not satisfied with putting together the team for the 2022 opening, so the board of directors was led Ricardo Pelaez is working hard to get at least one player To strengthen the rojiblanco team, so eThe director will try to please many fans of Rujiblanco.

During the conference on Friday, The sporting director of the herd confirmed that there are still possibilities to continue hiring Football players, so where He did not want to go into details of names or positions so as not to hinder negotiations; However, the information began to spread.

According to TUDN reporter, Erick López,Guadalajara has entered into talks with the high command of Pachuca and even with Victor Guzmán himself To be able to get the services of the Tuzos midfielder, though Negotiations will not be easy as Rayados is also trying to integrate Pocho into his team.

Looking at Clausura 2020, Guzmán has already been appointed by Chivas, doing a pre-season with Guadalajara; However, a few hours before the debut of the match day 1 literThe League notified the herd of an adverse outcome in anti-doping controlfor which the transfer was reversed and the player returned to Hidalgo.

What are the other reinforcers?

Chivas already introduced Alan Muzo and Fernando Gonzalez, who will be the additions for the next semester, where they will try to add at least one element to the attack and they want it to be Victor Guzman. Walter Gael could be the new Sandoval in midfield, who returns to the club for another first-team chance.

IMAGO 7

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!