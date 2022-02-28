reveal! They finally revealed the cause of the thunder between Belinda and Christian Nodal

Mexico City. – They’ve been going for several days Christian Nodal and Belinda For their separation, so since that moment thousands of theories have come out on this topic, as well as the fact that many people, including celebrities, sided with one or the other.

Now the journalist Gustavo Adolfo InfanteThrough his YouTube channel, he revealed the alleged reason for the couple’s ending, something no one would have imagined.

The driver noted that from the beginning he filled Nodal Belle with gifts, even in Barcelona he would have paid for the car, the place where they stayed and the crew of five, because he did not allow her to take the money out of her bag.

Similarly, he noted that the singer came to Mexico and returned to Europe with a large capital and there his family will begin to conduct an audit and ask him why he is spending in this way, in addition to the bills made by the Spaniards. Where did they come from?

Regarding the bills, Gustavo stated that he did not know if the family had realized that some of them were not real, but that according to the information he received, Christian would begin to complain to her why he spent so much, and besides, he would start to pay so much, so his mother would have intervened.

Then the Nodal family audited his accounts so he could see that the sums didn’t add up, until they realized the Spanish woman would cheat on him, which is why they’re supposed to end up.

Finally, Gustavo reiterated that Nodal was responsible, as he would pay him everything to put in the bag, but indicated that the two were injured.

