Results and winning numbers for the last draw 4605 for Monday August 1, 2022

direct | The Cundinamarca Lottery announced the results of the last draw 4605 on Monday, August 1, 2022. Find out the prizes and numbers that took place in this Colombian lottery.

Final in Cundinamara! The winning number was 8983 Series 86 and millionaires can be seen at the end of the note.

The the lottery from Cundinamarca From 10:30 pm. from Colombia. All results and numbers that have fallen will be published At the end of the note Once the #4605 draw ends on Monday, August 1st.

The Colombia draw is held every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a set of numbers. The grand prize will go to the player who matches all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco for $200 million, and then there’s another, less valuable one.

Once the draw ends, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca lottery. To watch it you can click here.

Cundinamarca lottery: result and jackpot in the last draw 4605, Monday August 1

How much money do I win and what are the prizes in the Cundinamarca lottery?

