Results and numbers that fell into the draw 3962

May 24, 2022

Colombia Lottery

Tolima lottery today | The results and numbers received in Draw No. 2962 on Monday, May 23, 2022 can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note. What is the schedule and how to watch the broadcast?

Today's results | Tolima Lottery for Monday 23 May 2022: The Numbers That Fell Draw 3962
The cards kept spinning in Tolima! The jackpot went to number 9858 of the 116th series. The millionaires found out at the end of the note very soon.

Tolima Lottery, Monday 23 May 2022 king A new lottery will be the 3962 edition and all the results and winning numbers will be available At the end of the note Starts from 22:30 local time.

Draw takes place every Monday, always at the same time. However, like all Colombian lotteries, holidays are postponed. There are many prizes based on the number of correct numbers.

The Jackpot 2000 Million Pesos, while there are also other dry species amounting to 70 million. The total value of the prizes to be distributed is 5,400 million pesos.

The official broadcast of tonight’s draw can be found on Tolima Lottery YouTube (click here). Although all the numbers that fell will be published immediately At the end of this note.

The draw will take place at 10:30 PM CST. All results and numbers that fell in . will be published Official website (click here).

Tolima Lottery: The prizes for this draw are today, Monday, May 23, 2022

The jackpot is 2,000 million pesos, while there are also other prizes up to 70 million. The total value of the prizes to be distributed is 5,400 million pesos.

Tolima Lottery: Broadcasting, LIVE TODAY Draw Schedule, Monday, May 23

The draw will take place from 10:30 pm Colombia time and can be watched from The official YouTube site for the Tolima Lottery.

