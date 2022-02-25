February 25, 2022

Registration for the Municipal Science and Technology Club of Madryn will begin

The Directorate General of Science and Technology, which is dependent on the Minister of Science, Education and Culture of the Municipality of Puerto Madryn, informs that from 2 to 4 March, the confirmations of students who participated in the proposal in previous years will be submitted. While from March 7 to 11, registration will open for children and teenagers entering the municipal science and technology club. Interested parties are requested to approach the Foundation’s headquarters on Juan Museo and Nicosia Streets from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the national identity document of their children.

Show workshops, days and times can be consulted at the time of registration.

It should be noted that the club proposes free activities throughout the academic year in various fields of science and technology, with an emphasis on protecting our environment.

The workshops are spaces of non-formal education, designed and implemented by professionals who receive their students from Monday to Friday, with the aim of learning through play and experimentation, encouraging the practice of critical and objective spirit and developing capacities to solve them. problematic situations.

