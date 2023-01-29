Refresh with this oats and apple water, perfect to accompany your meal

the Oat water It is a rich drink that can add all the benefits to it popular cerealBeing a delicious way to enjoy the rich flavor of Food accompaniment or favorite dishes at any time of the day. It’s also a simple setup that won’t take you several minutes to prepare.

To enhance the flavor of this wonderful homemade drink, add a couple An apple Inside the preparation will give it a greater consistency and a fruity touch that goes very well in this kind of refreshing preparation that is perfect to share with the whole family.

if you want refreshes with the rich He drinks Homemade, follow this simple recipe for a delicious preparation Oatmeal and apple waterYou can prepare it in minutes and your loved ones will reach for a delicious cup to enhance their taste buds food. Go ahead and whip up this flavor combination.

ingredients:

2 An apple red

red ½ cup oatmeal

1 liter of water

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

o sugarSweetened to taste

ice as desired

to equip

wash the An appleCut into quarters and remove the core. Add to blender cup.

mix with oatmeal, half a liter of water, cinnamon powder and a little sugar or sweetener to taste. A homogeneous mixture should be obtained.

Serve in a pitcher and mix with the rest of the water, tasting for sweetness until you’re satisfied. Add ice as desired.

Serve in cups and enjoy the rich taste Oatmeal water with apples Delicious and perfect to flavor your favorite dishes.