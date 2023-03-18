Recoleta International Book Fair and Social Sciences releases the official program and free tickets online «Diario y Radio Universidad Chile





During the morning of Wednesday 15th of this month, the official opening of the first International Book Fair in Social Sciences took place in the municipality of Recoleta, which will take place in the Municipal Square between 6 and 16 April. In the activity in which publishers, authors and representatives of literature and the arts took part, Mayor Daniel Gado indicated the event – which will be free and open to the entire community – "It represents the effort to bring culture, thinking, and critical thinking closer to people, something they have wanted to deny us for years." During the day, the exhibition program was announced and tickets for presentations were issued, which can be downloaded online for free from today on the page www.fil2023.cl also fifty cents The event, which will bring together representatives of academics, authors and intellectuals from Latin America, Europe and the United States, as Mayor Daniel Gadeau noted, It becomes one of the most important exhibitions of critical thinking books in Latin America. To confirm Boaventura de Souza, François Dos, Emir Sader, Manuela Dovila, Enrique Dussel, Noam Chomsky, Luciana Cadahia, Nadia Fink, Dario Stegenszergber, Tomas Mollian, Alberto Maillol, Elisa Loncon, Fernando Barrican, Gabriel Pineda, among others, joined the Special program for artists and musicians such as Manuel García, Mauricio Ridolez and Cristian Gálvez. Finally, Mayor Jadu noted that the Recoleta Writers and Critical Thinking Festival takes place within the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the military coup and represents "an important expression effort – together with publishers, intellectuals, Recoletras and FIL23. – an event of great cultural impact, It allows us to reflect on the past 50 years for our country, Latin America and the world." You can review the Fair Program at Fil2023.cl or here

