Real Madrid or Manchester City? Salah has no doubts and recognizes the opponent he wants to face in the Champions League final

2022-05-03

Mohamed Salah He made no secret of his desire for revenge and admitted that he wanted to play against him real madrid The Champions League final scheduled for May 28 in Paris.

Al-Masry is considered one of the most important players he has played Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp After removing VillarrealAnd He attended the English media to talk about his favorite rival.

If I’m honest, I want to play against Real Madrid. City are a good team and we have played against them several times this season. I want to play against Real Madrid because we lost the final against them. “I want to win this time,” the forward told BT Sports.

and that is Salah He still has not forgotten what happened that night on May 26, 2018 when the Whites beat the Reds in Kyiv with a goal Benzema and double bale (3-1). discount for Liverpool distinguish it Sadio Mane.

It must be remembered that the “Pharaoh” was unable to finish that match, because he injured his shoulder in one of the matches Sergio Ramos This would go down in the history of the big controversies in the Champions League finals, as Anfield considered that this error was intentionally caused by the now former Real Madrid defender.