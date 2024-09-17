Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni and Bellingham are the new arrivals for Real Madrid in their Champions League debut against Stuttgart.

Entering the starting line-up of Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are the new features of Carlo Ancelotti for the first time in the Champions League, against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Dani Carvajal will play as a central defender for Eder Militari’s team.

The discomfort suffered by the Brazilian Militao after suffering a heavy blow on Saturday against Real Sociedad calls for not taking any risks with Ancelotti, who has chosen to move Carvajal to the heart of the defence instead of Tchouameni.

The Frenchman returns after missing a match due to injury, as does the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who has been out since August 23. Both players change the face of the midfield, in which only Fede Valverde remains. In attack, after the rotation in the league, the Brazilian Rodrygo returns.

Real Madrid lineup against Stuttgart

real madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé.

Stuttgart: Nobel; Wagnon, Chabot, Mittelstat, Rouault; Steller, Millot, Karazor, Leuling, Fuhrich and Undav.