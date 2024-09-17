September 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Real Madrid lineup against Stuttgart

Real Madrid lineup against Stuttgart

Cassandra Curtis September 17, 2024 2 min read
September 17, 2024 at 2:05 PM ET

Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni and Bellingham are the new arrivals for Real Madrid in their Champions League debut against Stuttgart.

Entering the starting line-up of Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are the new features of Carlo Ancelotti for the first time in the Champions League, against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Dani Carvajal will play as a central defender for Eder Militari’s team.

The discomfort suffered by the Brazilian Militao after suffering a heavy blow on Saturday against Real Sociedad calls for not taking any risks with Ancelotti, who has chosen to move Carvajal to the heart of the defence instead of Tchouameni.

The Frenchman returns after missing a match due to injury, as does the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who has been out since August 23. Both players change the face of the midfield, in which only Fede Valverde remains. In attack, after the rotation in the league, the Brazilian Rodrygo returns.

Real Madrid lineup against Stuttgart

real madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé.

Stuttgart: Nobel; Wagnon, Chabot, Mittelstat, Rouault; Steller, Millot, Karazor, Leuling, Fuhrich and Undav.

See also  Lorenzo in the cup final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Luis Ariz is “Belotrito”, according to the specialized press
2 min read

Luis Ariz is “Belotrito”, according to the specialized press

September 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Querétaro vs Tigres. Goal | 1st Half
2 min read

Querétaro vs Tigres. Goal | 1st Half

September 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Off track! San Luis stopped Cruz Azul | 1st half
3 min read

Off track! San Luis stopped Cruz Azul | 1st half

September 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Luis Ariz is “Belotrito”, according to the specialized press
2 min read

Luis Ariz is “Belotrito”, according to the specialized press

September 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
When does fall 2024 start?
2 min read

When does fall 2024 start?

September 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Almost two decades have passed: the mysterious life of a woman and her unexpected capture in Alabama
2 min read

Almost two decades have passed: the mysterious life of a woman and her unexpected capture in Alabama

September 18, 2024 Winston Hale
‘Party’s Over’: Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy to Restructure Debt After Years of Trouble
2 min read

‘Party’s Over’: Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy to Restructure Debt After Years of Trouble

September 18, 2024 Zera Pearson