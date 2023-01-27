Real Ciencias Enerside travels to Pozuelo del Alarcón with the goal of staying on top

Real Ciencias Enerside travel to Valle de las Cañas to face Pozuelo Rugby Unión on Saturday, 1:30pm ET. This weekend, all Division of Honor matches are brought forward to Saturday to focus the national team who will start on Sunday for the match against the Netherlands on February 5 corresponding to the Rugby Europe Championship.The Madrid team has stepped up this season To the highest category in the national game of rugby. They have strengthened themselves really well this summer adding 10 players and so far they are having a great season. It is ranked eighth with 23 pointsOf the 9 matches they played, they won 5 and lost 4. Away from the last places in the table, they have serious options to qualify among the top six at the end of the first round. They stand out as the most apprentices on 8 lujanense Bautista Arrans With 8 brands so far. The opening scorer is also the Argentine, Santiago Ortega With a score of 118 points.Real Ciencias Enerside after their home win over Ampo Ordizia He had a good week of practice, as the affected players recovered. With the aim of adding all possible points for finishing in the best position at the end of the regular season, it is important not to fail in any of the following rounds, to be as strong on the road as you are in Cartuja. With the victims of Luchi Molina, Sergio Molinero and Franco López positively recovering from their injuries, the squad list consists of: Rafa Romo, Vincent O’Brien, Vicente Del Hoyo, Fede Catalano, Enrique Cuadrado, Oscar Sanchez, Alex. Gimeno, Manolo Bobo, Manu Mora, Daniel Store, Miguel Ikecobar, Woody Kirkwood, Sam Wasley, Coco Roldán, Facundo Nogueira, Cormac Fox, Juan Dominguez, Inaki Mateo, Declan Barnett, Juan Carrasco, Jillo Mateu, Axel Papa, Gil Dominguez Jordi Gorba.