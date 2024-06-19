June 19, 2024

Rains and landslides in Ecuador: there are already 16 dead, 27 injured and a search is underway for five missing people

Phyllis Ward June 19, 2024 3 min read
There are already 16 dead and 27 injured due to heavy rains in Ecuador: five are still missing (Europa Press)

Ecuador’s National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR) has updated the number of casualties left behind by the powerful storm that began over the weekend, with… 16 dead, 27 wounded, and five people still missing. 12 dead were found in the area Green river While the remaining four were distributed among governorates Cotopaxi And Chimborazo.

They appeared last Friday on 13 out of 24 governorates Heavy rains fell on the country, affecting thousands of residents, many of whom lost a large part of their possessions or were even forced to leave their homes and go to… Six hostels Organized by the government.

The worst part of the rain occurred in the town of Rio Verde, where it fell Collapses In the mountainous sector of the placer, which left some 38 houses turned into rubbleThe vehicles were completely destroyed and many animals died. also, Three bridges, four public buildings and a health center were damaged.

SNGR said at the time: “Due to the rain recorded in the sector, a landslide of a large size occurred, completely affecting the main road, affecting the people and machinery that were working in the sector.”

Thousands of people were affected by the storm (AFP)

It is estimated that there were approx 1,295 affectedAlthough the number may rise as rescuers continue search efforts.

In Chimborazo, a landslide destroyed homes and swept away a car carrying four people, one of whom is still missing. However, “cleaning or rescue work cannot be carried out” there, as “at the moment stone materials and clay continue to fall,” the local secretariat noted.

See also  “The remuneration of the legal secretary is protected by law,” Luis Mario Rodriguez says.

Snow and hail also fell over the weekend on the volcano in this province, affecting traffic on the road linking the cities of Riobamba and Guaranda.

However, the storm not only affected the civilian population in these areas, but also caused damage and damage Blockage in 20 roads – Especially those found in the Amazon region and the central Andean region 2.10 km impressed-, At least 14 rivers flood Which At least two thermal power plants were paralyzed And modifications in the transportation of heavy crude oil.

Floods of at least 14 rivers have paralyzed at least two thermal power plants and caused changes in the transportation of heavy crude oil (SNGRE).

he Heavy crude oil pipeline On Monday, the OCP was forced to suspend its activities from the Amazon fields to the export port of Palau in the Pacific Ocean – which amounts to approximately 200,000 barrels per day – in a “precautionary” manner. As the company indicated in a statement Force majeure measureBecause the rain has accelerated the erosion of the Quijos River, putting infrastructure at risk.

The municipality of Benepe has been in a state of emergency since last Friday while Baños de Agua Santa is declaring it due to the seriousness of the situation. Likewise, authorities are closely monitoring six other rivers in three provinces that show a tendency to increase their levels: the Tungurahua, the Sucumbíos and the Morona Santiago.

(With information from AFP, AP and EFE)

