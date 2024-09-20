Rafael Romo dresses up as hero in penalty shootout, sends team into semi-finals (+Video)

Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo He became the absolute protagonist in the quarter-finals of the Copa Ecuador, stopping the decisive penalty kick that gave Universidad Católica the seeding to the semi-finals.

In a match that ended in a 2-2 draw in regular time. Rafael Romo It has once again proven its great quality and has established itself as a Your team’s hero.

Outstanding performance

His performance was key to Universidad Católica reaching the penalty shootout. The Venezuelan goalkeeper made several valuable interventions throughout the match, showing enviable confidence and concentration. However, it was in the penalty shootout that the Venezuelan goalkeeper showed all his abilities.

And with wonderful calm, Rafael Romo He blocked shots from the opposing players and managed to stop the decisive penalty kick, which sent the fans into raptures. His performance not only earned him a ranking in his team, but also made him one of the best goalkeepers in Ecuadorian football.

Fintinto Insurance

Outstanding performance Rafael Romo In the Ecuadorian Cup, this is confirmed by the great moment that the Venezuelan goalkeeper is experiencing. His confidence between the sticks, his amazing ability to save and his leadership within the team make him a key player for Universidad Católica.

Moreover, this great performance comes at a crucial moment, because in the coming months he will have to face important commitments with the Venezuelan national team. La Vinotinto will face Argentina and Paraguay in the South American qualifiers, and with Rafael Romo Under the three suits will be necessary to achieve good results.