Querétaro convinced Ronaldinho to come to Liga MX with beer!

On September 2014, Mexico received one of Most shocking news that occurred in MX . Leagueand that is sUeretaro Ronaldinho signedAnd the Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona legend. Many will believe it convince him Millions of dollars but that’s not quite right, because the main factor was Some beer.

it is known that Ronaldinho He is Party animal in the heart Although he is also a professional, because on the field, whether with a club or a national team, Always played at the highest level And wasting magic, like that Seeing him in Liga MX was something epic.

Ronaldinho chose Queretaro for some beer

In an interview he gave Joaquin Beltran To “Tikitaka”, remember that it was Sports Director Roostersrevealed how R10 signature, Well apparently at that time He had offers very attractive from La Liga, England and MLS League.

The Cap Beltran reports that Previous what they call it Queretaro manager They looked for a world star for the club and there were very interesting options, but They chose Ronaldinho.

“They asked us for a list of players who could arrive. Kaka was there We talked to him because he was in OrlandoThe boy towersThe one we followed and we are no longer looking for And there was Ronaldinho. They called Roberto, Ronaldinho’s brotherand tell us We have 4 very attractive offersBeltran remembers if you don’t come to Sao Paulo tomorrow, there’s no way.

pre-existing BrazilThe cocks council I thought IIt was hard for him to accept thatbecause his economic offer was the least attractive, but they insisted on convincing him.

“We were in Sao Paulo and Ronaldinho’s brother he says “okay If you are interested see you tomorrow at my houseSo we go to Rio de Janeiro. He arrived and there was a party at his house. He passes, they give him two of the three sheilas, they go to a private house, Arturo tells him about the project and about Dinho talking to his brother… We’re going to Mexico“.He couldn’t believe it because it was the lowest bidder.”

between the Offers they were Spain clubs, MLS and the English one of the tournament, Beside Queretarobut the reason for that Ronaldinho will agree to go to Mexico this was Gallus directors had a little beer with him, Something that was not common in their negotiations.

“The Controversy by Ronaldinho This was the first time he had appeared The club president comes to my house, invites me to a project, Take some chilas with me And so on We are going to Queretaro. We took him pictures of the stadium, made him an offer and he liked it; So it arrives,” was judged by Capi Beltran.