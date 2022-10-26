October 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Queen Letizia leaves everyone speechless with one of the sexiest dresses she's ever worn.

Queen Letizia leaves everyone speechless with one of the sexiest dresses she’s ever worn.

Lane Skeldon October 26, 2022 2 min read

Queen Letizia She is considered one of the most famous women in the world and also one of the best dressed. While the eyes of the world are always aware of her work as a queen, we can’t deny that her looks are always the reason we never stop talking about her. The best part is that their clothes range from pieces from the most famous designers to affordable stores like Zara and Mango, among others.

We are used to seeing her in very elegant and demure clothes, just like ours Other guys that make her look like a teenager. Of course, we rarely see her dress as sexy as the dress she just wore to an important evening.

Her Majesty the Queen arrived at the opening of the new season at the Teatro Royale in Madrid in a navy blue long-sleeved dress, asymmetric ruffled skirt, wide collar and three-quarter length sleeves by Spanish brand Miphai. The piece had a bare back, something that shocked those present as it was one of the few times the Queen had worn such a sensual gown. To complement her look, she opted for metallic pointed shoes and luggage Magrit business game.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Paulo Bloco / WireImage

Paulo Bloco / WireImage

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

As on many other occasions Her Majesty has worn it, this dress sold out after only 12 hours of wearing it. In addition to being cool and sexy, the model costs only 195 euros. Fortunately, the brand acted quickly and restocked its website. So you can order the piece and at the next party look like a queen.

See also  Hold your breath before you know how many languages ​​Shakira speaks and what they are

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

What happened to Katy Perry’s eye in Las Vegas?

October 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Eleven years later, Daniel Sarcos returns to Venezuela between songs and tears

October 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Christian Nodal calls Katsu “Chief, Chief, Queen” and she responds with a loving message

October 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Queen Letizia leaves everyone speechless with one of the sexiest dresses she’s ever worn.

October 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What are the best paying careers in the US?

October 26, 2022 Winston Hale
6 min read

Education Science Celebrates 30 Years at a Transformative Moment

October 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Will you do any good? The report left by Ricardo Pelaez to Fernando Hierro to plan Chivas

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis