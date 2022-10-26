Queen Letizia leaves everyone speechless with one of the sexiest dresses she’s ever worn.

Queen Letizia She is considered one of the most famous women in the world and also one of the best dressed. While the eyes of the world are always aware of her work as a queen, we can’t deny that her looks are always the reason we never stop talking about her. The best part is that their clothes range from pieces from the most famous designers to affordable stores like Zara and Mango, among others.

We are used to seeing her in very elegant and demure clothes, just like ours Other guys that make her look like a teenager. Of course, we rarely see her dress as sexy as the dress she just wore to an important evening.

Her Majesty the Queen arrived at the opening of the new season at the Teatro Royale in Madrid in a navy blue long-sleeved dress, asymmetric ruffled skirt, wide collar and three-quarter length sleeves by Spanish brand Miphai. The piece had a bare back, something that shocked those present as it was one of the few times the Queen had worn such a sensual gown. To complement her look, she opted for metallic pointed shoes and luggage Magrit business game.

Paulo Bloco / WireImage

Paulo Bloco / WireImage

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

As on many other occasions Her Majesty has worn it, this dress sold out after only 12 hours of wearing it. In addition to being cool and sexy, the model costs only 195 euros. Fortunately, the brand acted quickly and restocked its website. So you can order the piece and at the next party look like a queen.