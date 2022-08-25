Pumas vs Tigres match summary (1-1); GignacMediotiotiempo عميل Client

cougars He was minutes away from ending the negative streak he had been dragging for a month, in the first match of 16 round In view of tigers in CU.

The capital team could not afford the minimum advantage it had since the 47th minute and in the make-up time, in the eight minutes that were added to the end, Tigres snatched the victory and saved the equalizer with a goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Although they had one of their best matches in the tournament, those from Pedregal maintained their losing streak and with this Wednesday’s draw they reached seven consecutive duels without knowing the win, in the order of four draws and three defeats, thanks to this goal of Bomborowho has already scored 15 goals against Pumas, confirming that he is his client.

The tigers came out cautiously, waiting a little for the pumas’ momentum to overtake them and advance the lines; However, the locals put up with it and kept a defensive pause, with a line of five down and waiting for the team’s led attacks. Michael Herrera.

Little by little, the university students from Mexico City settled better on the field and managed to make two dangerous runs on Nahuel Guzman’s tire, although it was the visitors who had the best chances in the first 45 minutes. The most obvious was Luis Quinones’ shot inside the area that fell to Gil Alcala.

The local midfield was better coordinated in the final stage of the first half and ended up playing on the grounds of the North, who could not or did not know how to exploit their offensive qualities.

The first two minutes of the supplemental part were not completed, when Oriazole advanced with a goal from Juan Ignacio Denino. The Argentine took a ball inside the area, crunched it and took a shot at the second post to defeat Guzmán and make it 1–0 on the scoreboard at the Olympic Stadium.

Five minutes later, Dinenno himself had a clear goal to make a second from CU, but he failed incredibly just in front of Nahuel’s tire, which was already assigned waiting for his compatriot’s shot. The shot went loose and on either side of the Nuevo Leon goal.

Tigre pressed after the goal and even more when Pumas had to make changes due to injuries. Andres Lelini Send two defensive changes to try to endure the last 20 minutes of the match. Those of Pedregal devoted themselves to defending their short advantage, seeking damage to counterattack.

The strategy did not work, because already at the time of compensation, during the eight minutes added by the central defender, Gignac scored his 15th goal against Auriazules, To equalize the match and save a point for the visit, in an entertaining match that ended hot between the players.

In this way, Pumas are up to 9 points in 15th place and Tigres has 20 points in the third move, leaving the chance of climbing to the top if they win.