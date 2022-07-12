Pujols will take decades of his home run to the Home Run Derby

It won’t just be players competing in the T-Mobile Home Run 2022 derby. Monday night, Dominicans Albert Pujols 42, announced that he will participate in the running competition at home after participating They have been called up to the All-Star Game As a special pick, calling the 11th Midseason Classic a stellar career that’s set to land him in the Hall of Fame.
Thus, Pujols joins the Mets’ Pete Alonso and Braves’ Ronald Acuña as the first three entrants in the 2022 derby. A six-time Silver Slugger winner, Pujols has never won a Home Run title, although he was in the finals in 2003, when he was beaten By Garrett Anderson of Angels.
This will be Pujols’ fourth participation in this gunboat competition. The last time he played was at the 2009 edition when St. Louis’s Busch Stadium was the venue for the All-Star Game. Pujols has five creepers this season and 684 careers.
Citizen star Juan Soto, Advertise on his Instagram account who will participate in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in what will be his second consecutive appearance at the event.
With his 1,378 extra base hitting on Monday night, 42-year-old Cardinal legend Stan Messiel clinched the title win. 3rd place of all time in this section.
