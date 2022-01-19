January 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Puerto Rico faces biggest municipal debt restructuring in US history after Justice approves its plan

Puerto Rico faces biggest municipal debt restructuring in US history after Justice approves its plan

Winston Hale January 19, 2022 3 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

Image source, Getty Images

Title,

In the years leading up to 2017, Puerto Rico accumulated unbearable debt when it filed for bankruptcy.

Years of debt accumulation, catastrophic hurricanes, political turmoil and a long epidemic are just some of the challenges facing Puerto Rico when it receives US court approval to restructure its debt.

Federal Judge Laura Taylor Sweeney’s decision to give the green light to the island’s plan to end bankruptcy will end almost five years of litigation and make it easier to return to the capital markets.

Puerto Rico accumulated unbearable debt in the years leading up to 2017, declared bankruptcy and began the process of restructuring its multi-million dollar debt of more than $ 70 billion.

At the time, the island was in the throes of a severe economic crisis. It has a poverty rate of 45%, an unemployment rate of 12% – twice the US average – and its population has largely migrated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Democrats begin active Senate debate on electoral reform | International

January 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Haiti’s prime minister has accused immigrants of appointing “interim presidents”

January 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Mexico to open two new embassies in US

January 18, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Puerto Rico faces biggest municipal debt restructuring in US history after Justice approves its plan

January 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Landing with poor visibility is allowed for some aircraft in the United States

January 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Adamari López hospitalized with COVID-19 – NBC Los Angeles

January 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“La leche y las carnes rojas estarían vinculadas al cáncer de mama y colon”

January 19, 2022 Zera Pearson