Prosegur launches a global program for the physical and emotional well-being of its employees

ProsegorAnd The largest global standard in the private security sector, took another step in its commitment to help improve the quality of life of its employees by launching Pro360, its global comprehensive health program, targets nearly 150,000 workersIt is located in the 26 countries in which the company operates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. In line with this approach, Prosegur is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among all of its employees, understanding well-being from a holistic perspective. To do this, Pro360 focuses on four core pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.

As shown Juan Luis Martin, Global Director of Human Resources at Prosegur “Employees are the primary focus of Prosegor, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. Events such as those we have seen in recent years, especially the coronavirus pandemic, have demonstrated even more powerfully, if possible, the need to support people’s care from a 360-degree perspective and its continuity over time. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning.”.

A global and holistic perspective on luxury

Prosegur will periodically launch various activities and initiatives in the four specific areas addressed by Pro360 – physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being. The goal is to motivate and encourage the participation of its employees and encourage habits that favor a healthier and more balanced life:

Physically – well: Various activities will be developed in this field. In May, for example, the first Prosegur Digital Race will take place, which will take place simultaneously in the various countries in which the company operates. As a result of this initiative, the Pro360 RUNNING Club will be launched, with a dynamic ranking for all employees who practice the sport. Similarly, local tournaments for different sports are planned, depending on each country and region.

feed: Among other measures, employees will have access to monthly nutritional advice and will have live events with a nutritionist in a "question and answer" format. A cooking competition will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include the dishes suggested for the winners.

health: In order to improve the health of its employees, Prosegur has disseminated pills of information on various topics, such as body hygiene, sleep, psychosocial aspects and road safety, among others, as well as promoting challenges that encourage incorporating healthy habits into the day. of their workers.

Emotional and social well-being: Another essential aspect of people's well-being is attention to emotional and social aspects. Among other things, various proposals from the Prosegur Foundation, with which the company works closely, will be announced, including cultural and volunteer activities. In addition, global and local initiatives with regard to diversity and equality will be highlighted, such as women's empowerment, through which female talent is promoted, and various actions focused on respecting and caring for the environment.

