June 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Prosecutors have an audio recording of Trump discussing the classified document in his possession, according to reports

Winston Hale June 1, 2023 1 min read

CNN, which first reported the recording, said Trump was referring to the audio He wanted to share the information in the document with others, but knew there were limitations In his ability to declassify files after his presidency ended.

There may be audio as well A crucial aid to prosecutors seeking to prove that Trump knew his ability to keep secret documents was limited.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

According to CNN, the recording was made during a meeting in Bedminster The two are Trump collaborators and worked on a biography of Mark Meadows, the former president’s last chief of staff.

The television network said Meadows’ autobiography contained details of what appeared to be the same encounter. Meadows’ attorney declined to comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Witnesses such as Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley were questioned about the events. A Milli spokeswoman declined to comment on reports that she had been interviewed.

A spokeswoman for the special counsel also declined to comment, while a Trump spokesman said in a statement that the investigation was “inappropriate” and “continued interference in the presidential election.”

What information was redacted in the version of the affidavit that searched Trump’s home?

See also  Successful Entrepreneurs: These Mexican Immigrants Came With Nothing and Found Successful Tamil Business | Univision News America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US announces payment in June

June 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The latest news on the Humane Parole hearing

June 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The new immigration law is starting to make sense

May 31, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

A new AI will be on the way on the iPhone thanks to TikTok

June 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Abinader granted Dominican citizenship to 11 people through the privileged route daily menu

June 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Prosecutors have an audio recording of Trump discussing the classified document in his possession, according to reports

June 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

SNAP Benefits: When they arrive in each state in June 2023

June 1, 2023 Zera Pearson