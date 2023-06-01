Prosecutors have an audio recording of Trump discussing the classified document in his possession, according to reports

CNN, which first reported the recording, said Trump was referring to the audio He wanted to share the information in the document with others, but knew there were limitations In his ability to declassify files after his presidency ended.

There may be audio as well A crucial aid to prosecutors seeking to prove that Trump knew his ability to keep secret documents was limited.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

According to CNN, the recording was made during a meeting in Bedminster The two are Trump collaborators and worked on a biography of Mark Meadows, the former president’s last chief of staff.

The television network said Meadows’ autobiography contained details of what appeared to be the same encounter. Meadows’ attorney declined to comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Witnesses such as Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley were questioned about the events. A Milli spokeswoman declined to comment on reports that she had been interviewed.

A spokeswoman for the special counsel also declined to comment, while a Trump spokesman said in a statement that the investigation was “inappropriate” and “continued interference in the presidential election.”