Pro Consumeror confirms ‘it will provide no further warnings to JetBlue Airlines’

The The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) warned through a post on its social networks that Won’t give any more warnings to JetBlue airlines and that Will respond to all consumers Depending on the size of the breach.

The entity, which should protect the rights of consumers, stated that He. SheThe airline’s violations were frequentAs well as complaints and claims of consumers and called the latter to address the entity.

Pro Consumer’s response has been prompted by persistent complaints from Dominicans regarding mistreatment by the airline.

Earlier this week, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, swipe JetBlue for his behavior and “Violations” against the Dominicans who travel with this company.

Pacheco recounted his annoyance with the airline during a commercial flight to Puerto Rico, last Saturday, and how he noticed they had committed violations only against the Dominicans, for which he asked the Dominican government to revoke his license.

“They are aggressors, how do they treat the Dominicans, It’s a grim thing.” Pacheco started his story, and said he should attend a party activity in puerto rico, They sent him the ticket for a flight at 2:00 in the afternoon and the plane took off at only 5:30.