PRM takes the oath of office to the leaders of Consuelo and the PRD

the modern revolutionary party (PRM), Juan Ignacio Vargas Padilla swore on Saturday in front of the municipality of Consuelo, along with the leaders of his political team who left Dominican Revolutionary Party (Party of the Democratic Revolution) to join the ranks of the ruling party

In a press release, the PRM I mentioned that the oath was led by Jose Ignacio Baleza and Carolina Mejia, President and Secretary General PRM At the Consuelo Sports and Leisure Club where the political leaders of this city were present. “A year and a half ago, the Dominican Republic decided to make a political change, and that political change is much more than just replacing one political party with another, the people voted for Policy Differently, he voted for transparency and humility, he voted for a smile in public service.”

He stated that this organization Policy Receives with open arms an injection of energy, passion, leadership and integrity. Likewise, Mejia expressed his great happiness at receiving Mayor Padilla and the other leaders who were sworn in. “Almost 7 years modern revolutionary party (PRM), a party thrown by the ideal of Jose Francisco Peña Gómez, intent on interest, preservation and promotion, as Peña said, “People come first,” Carolina Mejia said. She said that in PRM decide to recover Policy As a service and who work with commitment and passion.

He noted that Consuelo will be part of the major transformations that are being implemented in the country. “We have a mayor who is concerned not only with providing support to the institutions of the central government, but also with the needs of our communities,” Mejia stressed.

After he was sworn in, Mayor Padilla said he was happy to take the step and thanked the people who acted as a liaison so that today he goes to the ruling party. “We have received this undelivered love from you so many times Policy, We are here to do the work and to unite for the benefit of our municipality and our country, “he also highlighted the support and support he received from President Luis Abenader.” We have a president who does well and puts people first,” he said.

“from now on PRM is the greatest strength Policy From the municipality of Consuelo, to the comrades of the party who welcome us today, I want you to know that we have come to work and grow for the benefit of all Dominicans.” On the other hand, the mayor of Consuelo, Denis Santana, said that PRM The reinforcement continues. “Today we are strengthening ourselves, and PRM Strength will remain Policy of the country and the municipality of Consuelo,” Santana said. Also present were Nelson Arroyo, Cesar Cedeno, Victor Daza and Dylan Ascension, members of the executive management of PRMRepresentatives Luis Gomez and Carlita Carolina; Among the other important leaders.