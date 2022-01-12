President insists ‘It’s not time to talk about his re-election’

President Luis Abenader responded on Wednesday, when asked about his possibility to run for president in the upcoming elections.

The president made these statements during an interview In the program Color Vision “Hoy Same” (Channel 9), where he also rejected the possibility of amending the Constitution of the Republic in order to amend the terms of the presidency.

Likewise, he asserted that making these changes would be “crazy”, and that he would “never accept them”, noting that there were conditions for discussing the amendments in Magna Carta, without touching on the issue of presidential terms.

Likewise, he indicated that he was willing to make amendments to the Constitution, but With a view to consolidating independence Public Prosecution, which he also mentioned on several occasions.

In the same way, he said that this would mean keeping the judiciary away from politics, stressing that this would represent a positive change for the country and the fight against administrative corruption.

Here every public servant is afraid. Are you afraid of the way he behaves and why do you fear? Because I’ve been looking to the past as well as toward the present, and that has to be shut out of a presidential administration.