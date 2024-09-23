President Bukele shares video on progress of Morazán Bridge – Diario La Página

President Nayib Bukele shared a short video showing how work is progressing on the Francisco Morazán Bridge, which will connect the San Salvador metropolitan area to the west of the country.

“This is just one pillar of a new highway that will connect the metropolitan area of ​​the capital with the west of our country. Step by step, brick by brick, piece by piece,” the president said.

The bridge, located in the area known as Los Chorros, will be the longest and highest overpass ever built in the country. The new road project is 1.6 kilometers long and will be built over a valley that runs parallel to a section of the Pan-American Highway, helping to eliminate vulnerabilities and risks when traveling through the area.

The government’s investment is worth $245.8 million and also includes the expansion of a 14.7-kilometer section of the Pan-American Highway between Las Delicias and the road to San Juan Ubico, in the La Libertad region..

The source of funds is as follows: US$165.3 million has already been approved by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), and US$80.5 million comes from a loan from the Republic of Korea, with an interest rate of 0.2% and a term of 30 years including a 10-year grace period.

The Francisco Morazán Bridge is part of the comprehensive road plan developed by the government in the region that connects to the Claudia Lars peripheral area (San Juan Ubico – Sacacuyo).

This confirms the commitment to future engineering work, which will solve the problem of lost time currently suffered by approximately 60,000 drivers passing through the sector daily, in addition to improving logistics services with the west of the country.