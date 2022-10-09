Presentations for the PhD in Educational Sciences from Uneg will be on October 21

From the organizational group, they applaud the new ideas and theories that have arisen from the Guayana region.

The National Experimental University of Guyana (Uneg) is preparing to present its Ph.D. in Educational Sciences on October 21.

Professor Katewska Vina, a member of the organizing committee, reports that they will receive 14 PhD ideas by students.

Puerto Ordaz students will actually have the intervention, Viña invited the academic community to access the link https://meet.google.com/yvd-erbj-arf Or QR code, starting at 8:00 am, the rest of the presentations at Ciudad Bolívar will be face to face.

It should be noted that they, accompanied by the Uneg authorities, will conduct simultaneous passes between the two cities in the middle of the online session.

Vina stressed the importance of this activity, because in his opinion new ideas or theories are being generated from the Guayana region, since it is a Ph.D.

Among the local agenda is teacher training in primary education: a challenge from ICTs. World view of the educational object. Cognitive Insights Review of Commentary Theory of Critical Literacy; Teacher training: an experience from a technical school for customizing digital tools.

The list continues with Gnoepistemology for the educational self-perception of entrepreneurs; to be and know the scheme of the teacher; Neuro-education: Theoretical and applied approach to teacher training.

medical teaching and technological challenges; Finally studying the different representations that are usually developed and used by teachers to communicate and teach mathematics.

