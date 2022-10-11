Political Science Award for Academic and Professional Merits – University Life

The Faculty of Political Science and International Relations subordinate UANL She celebrated 44 years of her life by presenting Medal “Jose Maria Barras Ballesteros” to five persons for their outstanding contributions in the professional and academic field.
Among them, the governor of Nuevo Leon and the college professor, Samuel García Sepúlveda, who became the first head of state to receive this award, stands out.
Thank you very much for this appreciation. I have received many blessings in my life and most of them have been through education. I consider myself a ruler thanks to education.”
The “José María Parás Ballesteros” medal has been awarded since 2012 and has distinguished the trajectory of members of the university community in Faculty of Political Science and International Relations who stand out in academia, research and professional circles.
UANL President Santos Guzmán Lopez, accompanied by the University Unit Coordinator, Abraham Hernandez Paz, presented the award on October 11 at “Dr. Jorge Carpizo MacGregor.”
“It gives us great pride to be able and to be a part of handing over this medal, which was awarded by the esteemed College Board to the students of the university in this academic community who deserve recognition for their outstanding performance inside and outside the unit,” said the university president.
I invite you all to take advantage of your talent and commitment to contribute to the amplification of Nuevo Leon and Mexico.”
Jose Maria Barras Ballesteros Medal
Maria de Los Angeles Rojas Rivas
Bachelor’s degree Academic Merit
Edith Liseth Ayala Palacios
Academic merit for postgraduate studies
a. Alida Nunez Garcia
professional merit
Dr. Anna Maria Romo Jimenez
Research Merit
Dr.. Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda
Citizen’s merit
