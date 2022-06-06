Political Map 2022: Before and after the 2022 elections in Mexico

After the elections on June 5 in The Map of Mexico, cherry color highlighted in Morena, according to preliminary results of On Sunday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party will actually control 20 entities, while only the remaining 12 entities will be held by the opposition and parties.

last year Brown woman It was one of the most surprising parties in the electionswhen even Before This Sunday the governments of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Mexico City, Chiapas, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche were in their hands.

at the same time bread It has had representation in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas and Yucatan. Along with PRD, they also had Quintana Roo.

Meanwhile, the PRI, one of the blocs worst hit in the 2021 elections, was left after voting that year with leadership in Oaxaca, the state of Mexico, Coahuila and Hidalgo. Movimiento Ciudadano only retained Jalisco and Nuevo León, while PVEM remained with San Luis Potosí and only the extinct PES with Morelos.

What does the political map look like after the 2022 state elections?

entities Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas and Quintana Roo They were the ones who surrendered to the citizen’s decision, with the blocs of the National Action Party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Democratic Revolution Party squabbling over the permanence or extension of the powers of the government.

Morena won four states (Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas), While PAN managed to keep two pieces (Durango and Aguascalientes). With this, the President’s party actually governs 20 states, while the PAN holds only 6, and the PRI retains only two entities: Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

Thus, only 12 entities are governed by opposition parties and minorities. PAN Tamaulipas and Quintana Roo lost tonight (in alliance with the PRD), while the PRI will not rule Oaxaca and Hidalgo, the latter with its first rotation in 93 years.

