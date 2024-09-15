September 15, 2024

Polaris Crew Member Performs ‘Star Wars’ Song From Space With Venezuelan Orchestra (Video)

Roger Rehbein September 15, 2024 2 min read


AME9486. SPACE, 09/13/2024.- Frame from the Polaris X program account @PolarisProgram of Polaris Dawn mission specialist Sarah Gillis (on screen) playing the violin. In a video titled “Resilience Harmony” released Friday by the Polaris program, Gillis, who is in charge of training SpaceX astronauts, has trained the classical violinist, incorporating the interpretation of the song with orchestras from the United States, Brazil, Haiti, Sweden, Uganda and the Venezuelan Sistema. EFE/Polaris Program

Polaris Mission Specialist Dawn Sarah Gillies Join from space to perform a theme from the epic movie’Star Wars’, He played the violin and accompanied various orchestras and groups from around the world, including the Orchestra Venezuelan program El Sistema.

In a video titled “Harmony of Resilience” released Friday by Polaris, Gillis, who in addition to being responsible for training SpaceX’s astronauts, also trained a classical violinist, incorporating the song’s interpretation with orchestras. United States, Brazil, Haiti, Sweden, Uganda, and the Venezuelan Sistema.

“By bringing together global talent, this performance symbolizes unity and hope, and highlights the resilience and potential of children around the world,” Gillis said in the introduction to the video, which he recorded in orbit from SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

The song, titled “Rey’s Theme,” was written by famed composer John Williams and is part of the soundtrack to the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The video was released a day after Gillis, 30, and mission commander, billionaire Jared Isaacman, completed the first private spacewalk on Thursday, which took place about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Earth.

Gillis and crewmate Anna Menon have already become the two women to travel the farthest from Earth, breaking the 621-kilometer mark set by NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan when she co-deployed Hubble in 1990.

The Polaris Dawn mission itself, which launched on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, achieved another milestone on Wednesday by exceeding 1,400 kilometers from Earth, the farthest manned flight since the Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.

See also  WhatsApp is updated by sending high-resolution images: this is how it is used

The crew, led by pilot Scott Poteet, will conduct a series of scientific experiments over the five days in orbit of the undisclosed mission, which will raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Evie

