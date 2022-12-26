Plogging is the quirky Swedish sport that combines jogging with picking up trash

wording

December 25, 2022

Taking care of the environment while doing physical exercise, this is the formula on which Dive depends.

A few years ago, in 2016, Swedish runner Erik Ahlstrom, who was tired of stumbling around in rubbish in parks, squares and sidewalks, decided to cure it by exhilarating this very strange sport.

that it shrinkage Swedish wordblock up (Pick up) and word EnglishTrot.

The concept consists of taking advantage of the weekly run to collect the rubbish found along the way. The formula quickly found success in Sweden and in the rest of the world, thanks to social media.

“I am amazed at how much trash there is in nature,” Ahlstrom explained in several interviews when he launched the sport. “Wreckage can sit on the road for weeks without anyone picking it up, so I started doing it myself. It feels good to do it, even if it’s a small gesture.”

According to United Nations figures, one million plastic bottles are purchased in the world every minute and as many as 5 trillion disposable plastic bags are used globally each year.

From the town of Are, Sweden’s famous alpine ski resort, It spread to Stockholm quickly all over the worldincluding Latin Americawhere a record was achieved in 2019.

“The world record is actually in Mexico City, four thousand people jogging in one day, but I think about 10 thousand people do it regularly in India. In India, the biggest running trend is jogging. puberty For now, Ahlstrom told Reuters in a puberty held in Stockholm in 2019.

On TikTok videos puberty You have Currently over 11 1 million viewsand on Facebook people come together to practice as a group.

In the events in which Ahlstrom participates, the Swedish runner motivates people by remembering facts such as, for example, three million cigarette butts discarded daily in Sweden and the amount of plastic in the oceans.

He often tells participants at the start of a race: “Most of this plastic comes from the Earth, so when we run, let’s run with a purpose.”

Ahlstrom isn’t surprised by the interest in the sport around the world.

“It’s very easy, and the puberty Burns more calories than regular running – you have to bend and squat“It’s good for the legs and you get a better body,” he told Reuters.

That the idea of ​​”Running for the Planet” originated in Sweden is not surprising. Swedes are known for their love of nature and environmental awareness. Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg rose to global fame after her school strike outside government buildings in Stockholm sparked a global movement.

c.How it works exactly

It is very simple. The first thing you should do before starting is to check that you have the right equipment such as a pair of rubber gloves, a clear basket bag and if you are a member of a club the corresponding printed T-shirt which also serves as information so passersby can tell what is going on.

Some also choose a stick with a hook to pick up litter from the floor, but this is not recommended because you get more exercise if you bend over.

the two pluginsg It's as good for the planet as it is for your figure, as you can train all the muscles in your body thanks to the fact that your abs and glutes work every time you bend or squat to pick something up from the ground.

Also, running, stopping and running again is what the pros call “Interval trainingThe muscles of the arms also work while moving the collected garbage.

According to fitness apps, which allow users to enter and record calories burned while exercising pubertyThis environmental exercise is more effective said than done Trot.

specific, half an hour out puberty It burns an average of 288 calories, compared to 235 calories in a banana Trot Normal. And this can be done in the city, in the mountains, in the countryside … Any place is suitable for running around and collecting trash.

“I feel like I’m doing a little bit of good for the environment,” a British athlete told the BBC.

says a woman from the group puberty. Another from the group adds: “You go for a run and even if you only pick up five pieces of trash, five pieces of trash won’t end up in the sea.”

Wipe out 30 cities in 30 days

A passion for this discipline led an Indian student to visit 30 cities in the UK in 30 days during the month of December this year to fight against climate change.

While living in Bristol, where he arrived last year for a master’s degree in environmental policy and management,Vivek Gaurav collected 5,000 kg of rubbish While jogging in that British city.

I want to create a community for puberty across the UK, as it has in India," the 26-year-old explained to the BBC that he wanted to inspire others to create "their own collections."

Gurav started campaign puberty In his hometown, Pune (India).

Gurav has created a whole garbage collection community. First in the Indian city of Pune (pictured) and now in the UK.

those known as The “Pune Bloggers” are now over 10,000 volunteers who “help make the world a better place”.

Traveled in the past four years Collect 675 km More than a million kilograms of Trash at 120″ mission puberty“ And in November he spoke at COY17, the youth version of the COP27 climate summit.

He hopes other burners, environmentalists, and hobby racers will join him as he visits every city on public transportation picking up trash around the country.

“I think that puberty It has turned me into a climate activist protesting scavenging,” the young man who was invited to Downing Street by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in October told the BBC.

“Societies can bring about a change in mindset, and this is crucial for a collective awakening to climate change and for governments around the world to act now.”

Vivek Gurav wants to inspire people to "create their own collections".

He also commented that he is trying Confront the “negative mentality” of people towards garbage, which he called “negligence” and “irresponsible”.

He also hopes that the community project will have an extension Positive effect on mental healthbecause it was a “major aspect” of society Bloggers developed in India.

“I want to provide a safe space where people can talk about their problems in life, a place to share their worries and fears,” he said.

To encourage people to turn up regularly, Gurav sets up challenges and turns garbage collection into a “scavenger hunt”, with groups “competing” to pick up the most rubbish.

“Making it a game that makes people enjoy collecting trash more increases motivation and keeps people coming back for more sessions,” he said.