PIP warns that any plan to grant state status to Puerto Rico will fail in Congress

Leadership Puerto Rican Freedom Party (PIP) warned members of Congress today that the draft law they are proposing to hold a referendum on the political future of Puerto Rico is “failing” while seeking to commit the federal government to granting state status to the island.

“That’s the poison pill … the elephant in that room” PIP General Secretary Juan Dalmவ்v Ramirez said this after meeting with his community leader Ruben Perios Martinez, Senator Maria de Lourdes Santiago and constitutionalist Carlos Goren Perralda, chair of the lower house’s natural resources committee. Raul Grijalva (Arizona), Puerto Rican Democrats Nidia Velasquez and Alexandria Ocacio Cortez were elected by New York and the Commissioner of Citizenship in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalez.

During this hour-long meeting, there was a very cordial tone – it became clear during and after the meeting that the community presented a document to the federal legislature in which it defined its position on draft law.

“If we are to be serious, we must recognize that the state is an alternative to the great obstacle of most of the problems in Congress to advance the real process of self-determination.” Maintained the PIP, however its leaders realized at this time in Congress that there was no room for open discussion of its relationship with Puerto Rico.

PIP Senator María de Lourdes Santiago shares with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocacio Cortez, Center and Citizenship Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez. (Photos provided)

Dalmau Ramírez affirmed that any attempt by Congress to explore a process for the political future of Puerto Rico involves state status, “the obligation to confront the problems of the state.” And the consequences of the United States’ recognition of the “Caribbean and Latin American nation” as a state, and the functioning of its common structures, with Spanish as its common language.

Ferrios Martினnez explained to federal lawmakers that it would not be credible to think that Congress would replace Puerto Rico in its 51st place in the 2020 referendum – with 52.5% of the vote – and again with a slight majority of state status – with 52.5% of the vote. He also acknowledged that other congressional committees, such as those responsible for finance and tax issues, needed to consider a comprehensive proposal for the island’s political future.

“There may be respect and tolerance for some expression of cultural diversity in the United States (albeit less so in recent times) but there is no doubt that the United States is not a multinational country and does not want to change other countries. Countries in the Union,” the PIP said.

The PIP stressed that Puerto Rico has not met other traditional parameters for recognizing a territory as a state, such as the ability to sustain the economy and at the same time make a fair contribution to the federal treasury.

A moment of meeting of Congress representatives and PIP leaders. (Photos provided)

During the meeting, the PIP leadership reaffirmed its support for the convening of the Constituent Assembly and urged federal lawmakers to take into account Puerto Rico’s right to self – determination and independence.

At this point, however, he acknowledged that no proposal on the political future of Puerto Rico would advance in the US Senate.

“It is clear that the Senate has doors beyond what can be achieved in the House this year (and focused on the torpedo of an amendment that would definitely include the Commonwealth territory as an option to promote the PPD). The senators in the chamber are eager to talk about the elephant in the room,” said Dalmo. Ramirez refers to the state.

The PIP went on to say that the definition of independence should include issues related to trade and public debt. “In the case of a non-sovereign association, what would be the powers granted to the United States (dual or mutual) and for how long other alternatives should be explored,” the political statement said.

Although the PIP considers that the state ownership proposal in the Bond Bill for the federal government will not allow the island to advance its colonial process, the draft law proposes to exclude the current regional or colonial status, commonly known as the independent state. Associate (ELA).

Excluding the meeting between Juan Dolmau, Alexandria Ocacio Cortes and Ruben Perrios at the PIP headquarters. (Photos provided)

The PIP pointed out that “in Puerto Rico, however, there is no dispute that the very clear majority rejected and rejected the continuation of colonial and regional rule.”

Keeping in mind that the legal proposal adopted by the Democratic leadership of the Federal Lower House would not end its proceedings at this session, the PIP confirmed that it was “betting on strengthening the new contacts of the political forces that govern the election.” (In 2024) a governor whose immediate priority was the decolonization and reconstruction of the country.

After the meeting, Congresswoman Velasquez pointed out that the PIP’s position was “part of the input” that would be taken to Washington. “We will meet and continue negotiations,” Velasquez said.

The group of federal legislators meets today, Friday, with directors of Puerto Rican political parties, ahead of a public meeting they will hold on Saturday to listen to organizations and the general public.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, who is part of the Federal Mission and Natural Resources Committee, the meeting with the PIP was his first visit to the Central Committee.