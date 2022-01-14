Pierre Lucy confirms federal Supreme Court siege on compulsory vaccination of companies “does not affect Puerto Rico”

Governor Peter Pierre Lucy It was confirmed this afternoon that Puerto Rico had not been affected by the siege, which was released on Thursday U.S. Supreme Court About President Joe Biden’s order for employees of businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated COVID-19 Or have negative tests submitted weekly.

The siege does not signify a final decision, but rather suspends Pitton’s executive order, while resolving disputes initiated in the lower jurisdiction courts.

According to the Conservative majority, the Supreme Court has ruled that the U.S. government violates its authority by attempting to impose a vaccine or test regime on U.S. companies with at least 100 employees through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“The decisions made yesterday by the Federal Supreme Court do not affect the vaccination orders issued by administrative orders in Puerto Rico. On the contrary, they are in full force.”, The administrator revealed in written statements.

In Puerto Rico, on the other hand, laws such as the ‘Puerto Rico Protection Act’ and the ‘Organic Law of the Department of Health’ explicitly give the Puerto Rico government the power to issue various actions and orders. Addressing public health conditions such as state emergencies and epidemics. This includes vaccination orders for different segments of the population, ”Pierre Lucy added.

Section 5.10 of the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety Act (20-2017) states that in the event of an emergency or disaster, the Government of Puerto Rico may issue, amend and revoke those Terms and may issue, amend and revoke those orders in the event of an emergency or disaster. Considers it appropriate to rule. Regulations or orders issued during a state of emergency or disaster shall have the force of law for the stated state of emergency or disaster.”.

Under the circumstances, Puerto Rico has been in a state of emergency since Govt-19, since former Governor Wanda Vasquez signed the declaration in March 2020.

On the other hand, Although the Supreme Court overturned an order forcing large companies to vaccinate their employees, it upheld an order mandating that all employees in federally funded medical institutions be vaccinated against the virus.. Regarding the alleged commitment, Pierre Lucie pointed out that the decision of the High Court confirms the administrative orders issued by the Secretary for Public Health, Carlos Mellado.

“The second resolution of the Federal Supreme Court affirmed the power of the Federal Secretary of Health to issue the COVID-19 Vaccine Order to health workers participating in medical and medical assistance facilities, subject to exceptions only for medical and religious reasons,” the governor said.

“The judgment of the Federal Supreme Court recognized the scientific information on which the order was based. The vaccine is an adequate means of preventing the spread of infection and virus.