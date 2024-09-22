Philips launches new shaver that uses artificial intelligence to achieve a better result

Philips has launched the Philips Series 9000 shaver, which includes artificial intelligence technology for the first time to improve its results, to provide a “personal and more precise shave,” the company explained in a statement.

The shaver adapts to each man’s needs with SkinIQ technology that analyses the thickness of your beard to adapt the intensity and strength of your shave. Likewise, its pressure sensor makes the head light up blue, orange or green, indicating whether insufficient, excessive or correct pressure is being applied.

Additionally, through the GroomTribe app, users can check real-time shaving data to achieve the most efficient technique. “And as if that weren’t enough, it also offers tips to perfect your shaving technique,” ​​the company adds, emphasizing that this smart razor “teaches you how to shave and care for your skin like never before.”

The Philips Series 9000 features fully flexible heads that rotate 360 ​​degrees and has double SteelPrecision blades that make 150,000 cuts per minute. The device comes with a charging base and can be used on both dry and wet skin.