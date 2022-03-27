March 27, 2022

La Selección Peruana se jugará este martes ante Paraguay su pase al repechaje para Qatar 2022. (Foto: AFP)

Peru vs Paraguay | The numbers are on our side: Learn all the scenarios in Peru for the play-off | Peru team | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

For the Peruvian fan, taking out the calculator in the past was an act of masochism and innocence. And though it didn’t stop every time we put our noses in a Cuba Libertadores or one in South America, the island we founded and its technical leadership in They succeeded in making it a legitimate business that no longer elicits laughter or punctures false illusions.

Read also | Important loss in the Peruvian national team: Andre Carrillo will miss the Paraguay match

We hit the Qatar 2022 qualifying deadline in fifth place, with the odd fortune of making the playoffs while relying on ourselves. If we beat Paraguay on Tuesday, at the National Stadium, we will be one step closer to our second World Cup in a row.

Duels against Guarani bring back good memories. From “I Love You, Peru” by “Chorri” Palacios, Toto “Foquita” Farfán’s Dance to Christian Cueva’s dedication in Asuncion.

The numbers, in this sense, accompany us: Blanqueroga has never lost at home to Paraguay in qualifying. In fact, La Alberuja is the only country in South America that could not beat Peru during the Jarica era.

But what would our expectation be that even a loss to Paraguay – an idea we should discard from our plans so as not to give our cardiologists more work – a playoff is possible.

For that to happen, Colombia would have to lose to Venezuela on a visit and Chile would not beat Uruguay in Santiago. Obviously, the draw plays in our favour, too.

See also  James Rodriguez is accused of organizing parties during his stay at Bayern Munich | Football Curiosity

In addition to the fact that the Venezuelans and Charras had the last match with the same intensity, the party would be complete if this Tuesday we deal with more than one celebration.

Recommended video

Uruguay vs. PERO: How does VAR work in controversial plays?
Football is full of controversies and technology can help resolve them. However, some decisions generate discussion. How does VAR technology work? Former FIFA referee, Alberto Tejada, removes doubts.

