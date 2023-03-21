Personal development, recognition and feeling heard, aspects that have the greatest impact on well-being at work – ORH

Happyforce and the Global Happiness Foundation prepared the Occupational Happiness Report, a survey of more than 2,800 workers from around the world in which they analyzed the level of well-being or happiness at work globally, as well as which aspects they influence the most.

From this study, some amazing data like that were extracted 1 in 4 people consider themselves very happy with their work. And the main factors that help them achieve this relate to the social field, where A sense of belonging, listening and recognition Highly regarded, with professional development, where you prioritize Learning and progress.

Business well-being benefits not only the employee but also the company. As Alex Rios, CEO of Happyforce points out, “The happiest people are the ones most committed to the company, and therefore, happiness and results go hand in hand.” In the same vein, Raúl Varela Barros, General Director of the World Happiness Foundation, declared, “Employee welfare has become a major issue for business success.»

As Happyforce points out based on the data in this study: “It has been shown that there is a direct relationship between workers’ happiness and their commitment to the company. When workers feel happy in their work, they are more committed to the company, which translates to higher productivity and less absenteeism. Therefore, it is important to promote a work environment that promotes workers’ happiness and well-being. , because this has a significant impact on the success and profitability of the company.

Business welfare does not understand borders, but it understands generations and forms of work

The data presented in this report do not show relevant differences between countries. However, small deviations can be seen if we look at the data according to the ages of the workers surveyed.

So, Young people value learning and professional development to a greater extent than the elderly. Those, for their part, are granted Greater importance to feeling that their work serves a “higher purpose”.

With regard to the obligation of workers, the Many children They are more committed With your company (22 points) compared to the Millennialswho are the least committedwith a total of only 2.4 points.

You can also look at some of the differences in terms of business models from this report. People who work in person are less involved From those who do it from home or in a hybrid way.

Other notable data from this research refer to job Freelance work and the service and science sectors, such as those that bring together more happy workers with your job.