Perry Farrell hits guitarist Dave Navarro and causes unprecedented chaos on stage

Popular alternative rock band reunites Jane’s Addiction And it ended in the worst way: concert in boston This Friday was suddenly suspended after the singer Perry Farrell hits guitarist Dave Navarro on stage.

This unexpected and unusual incident, Captured by the attendees’ camerasraising uncertainty about the future of the tour, which still includes dozens of shows scheduled in various cities in the United States and Canada.







The singer had an unfortunate situation and many men had to stop him.





Stage Scandal: Why Perry Farrell Hit Guitarist Dave Navarro

There is clearly no excuse or reason for the singer’s aggression. Perry Farrell for his guitarist Dave Navarro But various people close to the band believe that this could have happened because of a Excessive alcohol consumption by the singer.

The problems started when Pharrell yelled at Navarro in the middle of the ceremony.According to eyewitnesses, the singer I had several bottles of wine throughout the show.At one point, Pharrell pushed Navarro during a song, and, visibly angry, confronted him again, throwing another punch that forced Navarro to retreat, in disbelief at this unpleasant moment.





After the fight, Perry Farrell was removed from the stage. By the band members as the audience booed the place. Minutes later the lights came on in the place signaling the start of the celebration. Unexpected ending to the show.

On social media, fans began to recount how the feud between Pharrell and Navarro began during a previous song, when the singer yelled at the guitarist. However, Tension between the two had already been brewing since the poor showing in New York.at The Rooftop at Pier 17, where the band also ran into trouble.





Another version: Perry Farrell’s wife explains the singer’s anger

Itty Lau FarrellPerry’s wife Farrell offered her own perspective on what happened before and after the on-stage fight. He explained that Perry’s frustration grew each night because of Plus size on stagewhich made The band’s voice will drown out his.In addition, he mentioned that some fans in the front rows started insulting the singer, which caused him to lose control.

It’s now questionable whether the four members will ever be able to reunite on stage again. This Sunday, they had a concert planned in Bridgeport, Connecticut, followed by another show in Canada.